Air France to resume direct Paris–Punta Cana flights in January 2026

Punta Cana.- Air France announced the resumption of its direct route between Paris and Punta Cana starting on January 13, 2026, strengthening air connectivity between Europe and the Dominican Republic and boosting the arrival of French tourists to the country’s leading destination.

The service will operate on a seasonal basis through March 28, 2026, with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights will be operated using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering high standards of comfort and service. Tickets are already available through the airline’s official sales channels.

Grupo Puntacana reported that the inaugural ceremony marking the route’s return will take place on January 13 at 6:30 p.m., at Terminal B of Punta Cana International Airport, with the participation of government authorities, airline executives, airport officials, and tourism sector representatives.

With this resumption, Punta Cana becomes Air France’s sixth destination in the Caribbean, reaffirming strong interest from the French and European markets in the Dominican Republic’s sun-and-beach tourism.