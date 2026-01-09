MITUR launches remodeling of fishing area in San Pedro de Macorís

San Pedro de Macorís.- The Ministry of Tourism (MITUR), through the Executive Committee for Infrastructure of Tourist Zones (CEIZTUR), announced the start of remodeling works in the El Faro fishing area, a project expected to drive urban renewal and strengthen economic and tourism activity in this sector of San Pedro de Macorís.

The initiative forms part of the government’s strategy to revitalize coastal zones and promote local tourism by improving infrastructure and conditions for fishermen, merchants, and visitors. Authorities emphasized that the project will enhance the area’s functionality while preserving its role as a traditional fishing zone.

San Pedro de Macorís Mayor Rafa Ortiz noted that the project is the result of sustained efforts by the Municipal Council to foster comprehensive community development and position the city as a tourism destination with a distinct identity and long-term vision. Municipal officials also thanked President Luis Abinader and the Ministry of Tourism for their support, highlighting that the intervention represents another step forward in strengthening the city’s tourism offering.