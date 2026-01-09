Spirit Airlines to add direct Boston–Santo Domingo flights

Santo Domingo.- Spirit Airlines announced it will launch two new nonstop routes from Boston Logan International Airport beginning February 12, 2026, expanding its presence in New England. The ultra-low-cost carrier will offer daily direct flights from Boston to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and weekly Saturday service to Cancún, Mexico, marking the first time Spirit has operated nonstop flights to either destination from Boston.

The new routes will increase Spirit Airlines’ network from Boston to eight destinations, targeting travelers seeking affordable winter getaways to the Caribbean and Mexico. The airline highlighted strong demand among New England passengers for low-fare, warm-weather travel options during the colder months.

According to Spirit, the route additions are part of a broader network strategy focused on high-performing markets. While the airline added a seasonal flight to New Orleans in September, it has also suspended service to several airports, including Bradley International Airport in Hartford, as it continues to optimize its route network for efficiency and demand.