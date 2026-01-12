Minister Collado launches new promotional route on New York’s A Line

New York.- Tourism Minister David Collado launched a new promotional activation on the A line of the New York City subway, strengthening the international visibility of the Dominican Republic as a top Caribbean tourist destination. The initiative, part of the “Subway to Paradise: The Dominican Train” campaign, traveled through Manhattan and concluded in Washington Heights, widely recognized as the epicenter of the Dominican community in New York.

Collado highlighted that the campaign reinforces the Dominican government’s commitment to the Dominican diaspora, emphasizing its strategic role in boosting tourism, investment, and cultural promotion. He noted that the activation showcases the country’s natural beauty, culture, and diverse tourism offerings to millions of subway users, positioning the Dominican Republic as an attractive destination for travel year-round.

As part of the broader Subway to Paradise strategy, a branded promotional train has also been operating on Subway Line E since December and will remain in service until January 11, while the new A Line train will circulate through February 1. These high-impact advertising efforts transform daily commutes into immersive experiences that bring Dominican identity, culture, and tourism directly to New Yorkers and visitors.

The launch featured a vibrant cultural celebration with merengue music, Dominican cuisine, raffles, and giveaways, along with a special performance by artist Jandy Ventura, reinforcing the country’s festive spirit. New York is home to nearly one-third of Dominicans living abroad, making it a key market for tourism promotion. In 2025, more than 500,000 Dominicans residing in New York traveled to the Dominican Republic, generating a significant economic impact and underscoring the diaspora’s essential contribution to the nation’s tourism growth.