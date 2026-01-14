Copa Airlines expands operations in the Dominican Republic with Puerto Plata and Santiago flights

Puerto Plata.- Copa Airlines has expanded its presence in the Dominican Republic with the launch of new flights to Puerto Plata and the reactivation of its route to Santiago de los Caballeros, strengthening air connectivity between the country’s northern region and the rest of the Americas. Operations to Puerto Plata began on Tuesday, January 13, while flights to Santiago will resume on Thursday, January 15, bringing the airline’s total destinations in the Dominican Republic to four: Puerto Plata, Santiago, Santo Domingo, and Punta Cana.

Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron said the new Puerto Plata route reinforces the airline’s Caribbean network and creates new opportunities for tourism, trade, and regional development. The route will operate three times a week—Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—benefiting local communities and improving access to international markets.

The expansion also allows more travelers to take advantage of Copa Airlines’ Panama Stopover program, which enables passengers to include a visit to Panama at no additional airfare cost, further boosting tourism between Central America and the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, the Santiago de los Caballeros route will resume with three weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flights will operate between Panama City and Cibao International Airport, enhancing connectivity for business and leisure travelers in the Cibao region.

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings and a member of the Star Alliance network, operates one of the most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of Boeing 737-800 NG and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The airline is also recognized globally for its high on-time performance, ranking among the best in the aviation sector.