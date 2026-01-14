Pa’Lante Dominicana launches GoMiches.com to boost local entrepreneurs

Santo Domingo.- The Pa’Lante Dominicana Foundation has officially launched GoMiches.com, a digital platform designed to connect local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the growing demand generated by tourism development in Miches, in the eastern Dominican Republic. The initiative seeks to ensure that tourism growth translates into concrete economic opportunities for local communities.

GoMiches.com functions as an organized and validated directory of local suppliers, mapping the productive capacity of Miches and facilitating access to value chains linked to tourism, hospitality, construction, and related services. By improving visibility and connectivity, the platform enables local businesses to participate more effectively in the destination’s expanding tourism economy.

The launch reinforces a sustainable and regenerative tourism model promoted through public-private partnerships, aligning private investment with responsible territorial development and community well-being. With GoMiches.com, stakeholders aim to position Miches as a competitive, inclusive, and sustainable tourism destination, in line with the Dominican Republic’s national development and tourism policies.