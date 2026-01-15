Tourism Minister David Collado launches 2026 roadshow from Orlando

Orlando, Florida.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced the launch of the Dominican Republic’s first tourism roadshow of 2026 from Orlando, Florida, highlighting the importance of the U.S. market for the country’s tourism growth. Through direct engagement with travel agents and tour operators, the initiative aims to strengthen commercial ties and promote the Dominican Republic as a leading destination.

Collado noted that more than 200 tourism professionals participated in the event, learning about the country’s expanded air connectivity, the arrival of new hotel brands, and the development of emerging destinations that continue to diversify the national tourism offering. He emphasized that these efforts are part of a clear strategy to sustain tourism as a key driver of economic development, job creation, and opportunities for Dominicans.

The minister also expressed appreciation to the Orlando market for its continued support, describing the event as the beginning of a new chapter for Dominican tourism in 2026.