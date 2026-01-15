TripAdvisor ranks Dominican Republic No. 1 destination in the Caribbean

The Dominican Republic has reached a new milestone in global tourism after being ranked No. 1 destination in the Caribbean in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Destinations Best of the Best 2025 awards. The recognition, based on millions of traveler reviews worldwide, places the country among the most highly rated destinations internationally and confirms its leadership in Caribbean tourism.

According to TripAdvisor, fewer than 1% of destinations worldwide receive this distinction, highlighting the Dominican Republic’s consistent excellence in visitor satisfaction. The country’s success is attributed to its diverse tourism offering, which combines world-class beaches, vibrant culture, natural attractions, gastronomy, and unique travel experiences.

Bávaro Beach among the best beaches in the world

The recognition also extends to Bávaro Beach, located in Punta Cana, which was named among the 25 Best Beaches in the World in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Beaches 2025 ranking. Bávaro placed seventh globally and third in the Caribbean, standing out for its white sand, crystal-clear waters, palm-lined coastline, and coral reefs ideal for snorkeling and water activities.

Dominican hotels recognized among the world’s best

Several Dominican hotels also earned spots in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Hotels global rankings, reflecting high traveler satisfaction and strong service standards. Properties across different regions of the country were highlighted for offering memorable experiences, quality hospitality, and consistent excellence.

Luxury resorts such as Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club have previously received “Best of the Best” honors, placing them among the top 1% of hotels worldwide and underscoring the strength and competitiveness of the Dominican hotel sector.

Tourism growth

These awards come as the Dominican Republic continues to report record tourism growth, supported by a diversified strategy that goes beyond beach tourism to include culture, nature, adventure, wellness, and gastronomy. TripAdvisor’s recognition highlights not only the country’s natural beauty but also the coordinated efforts of the entire tourism value chain to deliver high-quality experiences.

With this achievement, the Dominican Republic reaffirms its position as one of the most attractive destinations in the Caribbean and the world, strengthening its global brand and appeal for travelers planning their next vacation.