Cruise passenger statistics spark debate in Dominican tourism sector

Santo Domingo.- A report published by the business newspaper elDinero, which claims that only 3% of cruise ship passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic disembark and make local purchases, has sparked criticism within the tourism sector. The figures, based on data from the General Directorate of Migration (DGM), suggest that out of every 100 cruise passengers, only three go ashore, raising questions about the real economic contribution of cruise tourism.

Tourism analyst Cristian Morel challenged this interpretation on social media, arguing that it does not accurately reflect the reality of cruise tourism in the country. He maintained that the sector’s dynamics require a more comprehensive analysis and warned that focusing solely on immigration records leads to a distorted reading of official statistics.

The report also notes that while cruise arrivals to Dominican ports have increased in recent years, most passengers remain registered as “visitors” on board, complicating efforts to measure their true economic impact. Morel’s remarks have reignited debate over how cruise passengers are counted and underscored the need to distinguish between total arrivals and the actual spending generated by those who disembark and participate in the local economy.