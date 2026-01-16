President Abinader inaugurates UASD Hotel School in El Seibo

El Seibo.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the Hotel School of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) in El Seibo, along with a modern auditorium and a smart classroom, as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen education and human capital linked to tourism and productive development in the province. The new facilities are designed to provide practical training in hospitality and tourism, improve academic quality, and contribute to local economic growth.

During the ceremony, Abinader encouraged young people to take advantage of the opportunities generated by the rapid expansion of tourism, particularly in Miches and surrounding areas. He stressed that job demand goes beyond food and beverage services to include technical, engineering, artistic, and healthcare fields. The president described current and planned investments in the region as unprecedented and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving road connectivity, especially in the eastern mountain range, to support comprehensive regional development.

Housing and Construction Minister Víctor “Ito” Bisonó reported that the project spans 5,416 square meters and required an investment of more than RD$49 million, highlighting its significance as an education-focused initiative. UASD Rector Editrudis Beltrán Crisóstomo noted that the university’s first Hotel School includes 24 rooms, two suites, a smart classroom, and an auditorium, made possible through a lease agreement with CORPHOTEL.