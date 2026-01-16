Santiago launches Roco Tourist Train to boost cultural and urban tourism

Santiago, D.R.- Authorities officially launched the Roco Tourist Train of Santiago, a new cultural and urban tourism initiative aimed at highlighting the city’s historical heritage while promoting sustainable tourism and local economic development. The inauguration was led by Santiago Mayor Ulises Rodríguez, alongside Intrant director Milton Morrison, Governor Rosa Santos, Vice Minister of the Interior and Police Ángela Jáquez, and representatives from security agencies, as well as the tourism and business sectors.

The Roco Tourist Train of Santiago offers residents and visitors an accessible, family-friendly experience that strengthens the city’s identity and positions Santiago as a permanent cultural destination at the national and international levels. Mayor Rodríguez praised the project as a model of public-private collaboration, recalling its success during the past Christmas season and reaffirming the City Council’s commitment to initiatives that enhance tourism, culture, and community life.

Intrant director Milton Morrison emphasized that the project integrates urban mobility, planning, and road safety, contributing to the development of more organized and safer cities. Meanwhile, Carlos Rodolí, president of Roco Solutions, highlighted investor confidence in Santiago as an emerging tourism destination. The train departs from the Gran Teatro del Cibao, starting its route at Santiago City Hall and looping around the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration, connecting passengers with emblematic landmarks, cultural expressions, and key moments in local history. With this initiative, Santiago diversifies its tourism offer and promotes the enjoyment of urban heritage through an innovative, sustainable experience aligned with the city’s long-term vision.