Puerto Plata experiences a new boom with cruise tourism as its spearhead

Puerto Plata — The Director General of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation ( IDAC ), Igor Rodríguez Durán, praised Puerto Plata‘s vibrant cruise tourism and assured that air activity in the Dominican Republic will gradually strengthen.

“When we see tourists arriving in Puerto Plata, it gives us, the people of Puerto Plata, a feeling of fulfillment, since that area was the first tourist destination developed in the Dominican Republic in the 1970s,” said the official, who is a native of “The Bride of the Atlantic.”

He indicated that Puerto Plata has gone through experiences that can now be shared with others: experiences of success, initially being a pioneer of tourism in the country, as well as experiences of aspects not necessarily pleasant, which have helped other communities in the country understand the importance of tourism in this nation.

He noted that “as never before, tourism is now a fundamental component of our country’s economy,” a claim confirmed by figures from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, which translate into benefits for all citizens of a nation eager to move forward.

“A tourist is a treasure that we must take care of, and the people of Puerto Plata can explain to many what it means to have them and not to have them; we have gone through that whole process,” Rodríguez Durán pointed out, while also highlighting the commendable work of the authorities who have done a tremendous job in this regard.

He emphasized that “thanks to God and the efforts of many people interested in making things go well, Puerto Plata began an irreversible process of rising from its own ashes five years ago, and today has a vibrant cruise tourism sector.” The Government official assured that a vibrant aviation sector has also begun to emerge in the Dominican Republic, due to everyone making a concerted effort to make things happen.

“As a member of the Tourism Cabinet, which is IDAC, and a member of the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ), which authorizes these routes requested so that flights can come to the different airports of the Dominican Republic, as the general director of IDAC, we feel committed to the development of aviation in the country,” he explained.

He stated that in 2025, the IDAC closed the year with more than 217,000 air operations, carrying almost 20 million passengers. For that reason, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has commented that we exceeded 11 million 700 thousand tourists arriving in the country.

“That figure is without any major incidents, without an accident, without any injuries, without any negative developments, which reaffirms operational safety so that all operators, from all parts of the world, understand that the Dominican Republic can be reached safely,” he said.

In that same vein, he said that in 2026, the IDAC will make the most significant investment in air navigation equipment in its history, to tell everyone everywhere that this country is a very safe place and that people can come to the country without any worries, according to El Nuevo Diario.

He welcomed Copa Airlines’ arrival in Puerto Plata with a direct flight from Panama to General Gregorio Luperón International Airport. He predicted that other operators will continue to arrive in Puerto Plata, where they will be warmly received, helping boost this destination on the country’s Atlantic coast.