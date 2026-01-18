Collado highlights Florida’s significant contribution to sending tourists to the Dominican Republic

Tourism Minister David Collado presented the first roadshow of 2026 in Florida, where he highlighted the state’s contribution as a source of tourists to the Dominican Republic.

He reported that last year alone, his country received 627,094 tourists residing in the state of Florida.

“If Florida were considered a source country, the volume of tourists residing in that state who travel to the Dominican Republic would place it in third place, only behind the United States and Canada ,” the official said as an example.

Collado made clear the impact that the arrival of tourists from the state of Florida had on the Dominican economy.

“These aren’t just numbers. This influx of tourists represented 41,390 jobs, more than $443 million in foreign exchange, and more than 10,679 million pesos in tax revenue,” Minister Collado emphasized.

He added that the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa contributed more than 40% of this influx of tourists.

“Without a doubt, the success of our country’s tourism stems from our close relationship with travel agents and tour operators worldwide. Thank you for being here,” said Minister Collado.

The official described these meetings as a key strategy that has enabled more than 50% of tourists visiting the country to do so through travel agents and tour operators.

In his presentation, the Dominican Minister of Tourism showcased the new hotel brands, new tourist destinations, and improvements to the beaches and their access points.