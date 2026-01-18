The Punta Cana Carnival returns with two days of celebration in its 17th edition

Grupo Puntacana announced the seventeenth edition of the Punta Cana Carnival, to be held on Friday, February 20, and Saturday, February 21, 2026, on Boulevard 1ro de Noviembre in The Village Puntacana.

On Friday, February 20, the festivities begin with the Carnival Gala on the parade route for the Punta Cana community, revealing the first glimpse of the flagship troupes: Las Musas de Punta Cana and Los Tres Caras, along with live music.

On Saturday, February 21, the gates open at 2:30 p.m., and the grand parade will begin at 4:00 p.m., featuring more than 20 dance troupes and over 1,500 national and international carnival participants celebrating Dominican folklore and culture. More than 15,000 attendees are expected.

During the event, the public will be able to enjoy the coronation of King or Queen Momo, the festival’s biggest surprise, as this distinction is awarded to prominent and influential national figures whose work inspires Dominican society. In 2025, the renowned two-time Olympic and two-time world champion in athletics, Félix Sánchez, was crowned King Momo of the Carnival Parade.

In previous editions, figures such as Oscar de La Renta, Eddy Herrera, Marcos Díaz, Michel Camilo, José Antonio Molina, Freddy Ginebra, George Bell, and Milly Quezada, the first Queen Momo, have been crowned King Momo.

The Punta Cana Carnival is a free event open to the general public and will have ticket booths for those who wish to purchase tickets through the event’s digital platforms.

This year’s event will feature food trucks and entertainment in a safe, family-friendly environment, along with many surprises to be revealed during the celebration. There will also be a children’s area on Saturday, February 21, starting at 3:00 p.m., near the Grupo Puntacana corporate building.

Sustainability

The event continues to promote sustainable practices through the distribution of waste recycling stations, the implementation of reusable cups, and the use of biodegradable disposables on pallets, advancing sustainable initiatives and reducing environmental impact.