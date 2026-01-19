Alliance announced to develop Miches City Centre in Maralda

Miches City Centre is emerging as a key urban development project aligned with the rapid growth of the Miches tourist destination. The project will be developed through a trust administered by FIDUCORP and executed in phases, starting with an initial investment of approximately US$10 million and a total projected investment exceeding US$25 million upon full completion. The initiative aims to become the main commercial, social, and service hub connecting residents, visitors, and businesses in the area.

Strategically located in the southern sector of Maralda, the development will have direct access from the Punta Cana–Miches–Sabana de la Mar highway and the Fernando Rainieri boulevard, positioning it as a cornerstone of the municipality’s planned urban expansion. Designed by Acebal Canney Architects, Miches City Centre is envisioned as a contemporary city center integrating retail spaces, gastronomy, essential services, hospitality, corporate offices, and cultural venues, all organized around open public areas and a strong connection to the natural environment.

Developed on more than 40,000 square meters, the project incorporates sustainable and environmentally responsible design elements, including preserved green areas, protection of riverbanks, green roofs, and a central open-air amphitheater intended for cultural and community activities. The first phase will feature an anchor store, restaurants with and without drive-thru, pharmacies, banks, and other services, responding to the growing demand generated by Miches’ transformation as a tourism destination.

Beyond its architectural and commercial impact, Miches City Centre is projected to serve as a major economic and social catalyst, generating employment, strengthening local businesses, and reinforcing Miches’ position as one of the Dominican Republic’s most promising emerging destinations. The project marks a decisive step toward sustainable, integrated, and long-term urban development in the region.