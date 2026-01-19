Biviana Riveiro to speak at first Dominican Republic–Portugal tourism and investment forum in Lisbon

Santo Domingo.- The executive director of the Dominican Republic’s Export and Investment Center (ProDominicana), Biviana Riveiro, will participate as a speaker at the First Business Meeting on Tourism, Trade and Investment between the Dominican Republic and Portugal. The event will take place on January 19, 2026, at the Tivoli Hotel in Lisbon, where Riveiro will deliver a country presentation highlighting the Dominican Republic’s investment potential.

The meeting is organized by the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Portugal, led by Ambassador Patricia Villegas de Jorge, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral economic relations and promote new business opportunities and strategic alliances. During her presentation, titled “Country to Country: Dominican Republic as a business destination,” Riveiro will emphasize the country’s role as a regional hub for trade, logistics, and investment in the Caribbean, as well as its competitive advantages for European investors.

The business forum aims to foster public-private dialogue in key areas such as trade, tourism, free zones, logistics, energy, science and technology, and public-private partnerships. In the commercial sphere, trade figures reflect growth potential, as Dominican exports to Portugal totaled US$21.7 million over the past five years, covering 204 products, with edible fruits, plastics, footwear, and tobacco among the main exports.