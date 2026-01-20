National Police strengthen security for cruise tourists in La Romana

La Romana.- The National Police have deployed a permanent security operation in La Romana province to ensure the safety, guidance, and assistance of the hundreds of tourists who arrive each week through the city’s tourist port.

According to authorities, the initiative is part of preventive measures aimed at providing comprehensive care to visitors and guaranteeing an environment of order, tranquility, and protection throughout their stay, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s positive image abroad. The police emphasized that tourist safety and well-being remain a top priority.

Last week alone, La Romana received seven cruise ships, boosting the local economy and allowing thousands of visitors to explore the province’s attractions. National Police officers, working in coordination with the Tourist Police (Politur), continue to offer accompaniment, information, and assistance to tourists as part of efforts to deliver efficient and visitor-focused security services.