Tourism Minister David Collado to lead Central American Tourism Council

Madrid.- Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism David Collado will assume the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Central American Tourism Council (CCT) during an official ceremony on January 22 in Madrid, Spain, as part of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026.

The position will be formally handed over by Gloria de León, head of the Panama Tourism Authority, who currently leads the regional body. With this transition, the Dominican Republic will take charge of coordinating the tourism integration agenda for Central America and the Caribbean in the upcoming term.

The ceremony, convened by the Central American Tourism Integration Secretariat (SITCA), will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Dominican Republic’s stand (3B01-FT26) within the FITUR exhibition grounds. The event aims to strengthen international promotion of the region and deepen cooperation among member countries.

Collado’s appointment reinforces the Dominican Republic’s growing role in regional tourism leadership, amid sustained growth in visitor arrivals and investment. As Pro Tempore President, he will oversee regional initiatives, joint promotion strategies, connectivity efforts, and projects designed to boost the competitiveness of Central American destinations in global markets.