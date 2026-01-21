Dominican Republic inaugurates its stand at FITUR 2026

Madrid, Spain.- Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated the Dominican Republic’s stand this Wednesday at the opening of FITUR 2026, one of the world’s leading tourism fairs, being held in Madrid through Sunday. The inauguration marked the start of a key international platform for promoting investment, partnerships, and destination growth in the global tourism industry.

Accompanied by business leaders, bankers, and tourism stakeholders, Collado highlighted that the stand brings together more than 60 co-exhibitors and is supported by the country’s three main commercial banks—Banreservas, Popular, and BHD—a public-private collaboration he described as unique in the region and central to the country’s tourism success.

The minister expressed confidence that the Dominican Republic’s participation in FITUR 2026 will surpass previous editions, noting that the stand quickly became one of the fair’s main attractions, with investment announcements made from the opening day. An immersive audiovisual experience showcases the country’s diverse destinations and emerging tourism products, reinforcing its positioning as a leading Caribbean destination.

The event drew the attention of international investors, Dominican entrepreneurs, and high-profile guests, including former Spanish soccer star David Villa, who maintains investments in the Dominican Republic through his DV7 Academy, further highlighting the country’s growing appeal beyond traditional tourism markets.