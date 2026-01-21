Lopesan Hotel Group redefines luxury with major expansions in Madrid and Punta Cana

Madrid.- At the 2026 FITUR International Tourism Fair, Lopesan Hotel Group unveiled an ambitious roadmap that signals a historic turning point for the company. The group is currently developing a revolutionary “vacation ecosystem” at Playa Bávaro in the Dominican Republic, moving away from traditional Caribbean hospitality models. This massive project, set to open between April and May, will introduce over 1,000 new rooms across three specialized resorts: the premium Caoba Lagoon, the adults-only Serenity Bay, and the family-oriented Splash Cove.

Beyond its Caribbean expansion, Lopesan is making a high-profile entry into the urban ultra-luxury market with the upcoming reopening of the Hotel Miguel Ángel in Madrid. To lead this flagship project, the group has appointed Nayra González as the new General Manager. González, recognized by Forbes Women as a leading figure in the industry, returns to the iconic hotel to oversee its transformation into a premier destination for luxury travelers in the Spanish capital.

A key differentiator for Lopesan is its “handcrafted” approach to development. CEO José Alba emphasized that the company avoids the standardized models of large publicly traded chains, opting instead for a bespoke design process where the ownership is directly involved in every detail, from the initial architectural concept to the final interior finishes. This philosophy is reflected in the new Punta Cana complex, which features avant-garde landscaping such as artificial cenotes and pools that mimic the local Dominican topography.

Sustainability remains at the core of the group’s 2026 agenda. During the summit, Lopesan officially joined the Alliance for Regenerative Tourism of the Canary Islands, a high-level partnership with the regional government aimed at social and environmental restoration. This aligns with the company’s broader “Lopesan for Good” initiative, which targets total decarbonization by 2030 and utilizes renewable energy sources that already produce more power than its Gran Canaria hotels consume.

Innovation is also driving the guest experience, with the group integrating Lopesan Artificial Intelligence (LIA) to personalize travel and optimize operations. Noteworthy successes include the Buffet Waste program, which has already slashed food waste by 22%. By combining high-tech efficiency with a commitment to regenerative tourism and luxury craftsmanship, Lopesan is positioning itself as a dominant, forward-thinking player in both the international resort and urban hospitality sectors.