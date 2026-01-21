Santiago showcases tourism potential at FITUR 2026

Madrid.- The mayor of Santiago de los Caballeros, Ulises Rodríguez, presented the city’s vision of development, urban transformation, and international projection during his participation at FITUR 2026, one of the world’s leading tourism fairs. He stated that Santiago’s presence at the event responds to a clear global positioning strategy supported by a transparent, planned, and sustainability-focused municipal administration.

Rodríguez highlighted that 2025 marked a turning point for the city, with progress reflected in a strong Christmas season and an internationally projected Carnival that reinforced Santiago’s cultural identity and tourism appeal. He described Santiago as a vibrant, safe, and dynamic city, prepared to welcome visitors while strengthening civic pride and positioning itself as a national benchmark for cultural and tourism management.

The mayor emphasized Santiago’s consolidation as a comprehensive urban tourism destination, combining tradition and modernity through its gastronomy, cultural offerings, heritage sites, and festivals. He also pointed to major mobility projects such as the Monorail and Cable Car, high public safety levels, and the growth of health, cultural, and religious tourism. Rodríguez concluded by underscoring the city’s economic leadership, openness to investment, and commitment to sustainable development, presenting Santiago at FITUR 2026 as both a tourist destination and a model of modern municipal management.