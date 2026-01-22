Médico Express, AHSD sign agreement at FITUR to improve tourist safety and well-being

Madrid, Spain.- During FITUR 2026, Médico Express and the Santo Domingo Hotel Association (AHSD) signed an interinstitutional cooperation agreement aimed at integrating the health and hotel sectors to enhance tourist safety, improve guest experience, and position Santo Domingo as a destination for health and wellness tourism. The agreement was signed by Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, CEO of Médico Express, and Yudit García, president of AHSD.

Both representatives highlighted that the alliance adds value to the hotel industry by strengthening emergency response, prevention, and coordinated healthcare services for visitors. Through the agreement, AHSD-affiliated hotels gain direct access to Médico Express for emergency care, medical consultations, diagnostics, outpatient procedures, and specialized services, supported by rapid response protocols, bilingual care, and institutional coordination.

The agreement also includes telemedicine services, an international patient support department, and training programs for hotel staff in CPR, first aid, and emergency management. In addition, it offers preventive health programs and executive check-ups for hotel personnel. Médico Express supports the initiative with internationally recognized certifications, reinforcing Santo Domingo’s competitiveness as a safe, innovative, and globally aligned tourism destination.