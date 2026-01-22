MSC Cruises announces year-round homeport operations in La Romana

Madrid, Spain.- MSC Cruises and the Port of La Romana announced a strategic alliance under which the cruise ship MSC Opera will operate as a year-round homeport in La Romana. The ship will offer a new itinerary with weekly departures, allowing passengers to book seven-night cruises or extended 14-night “butterfly” cruises. Reservations are now open, with the inaugural sailing scheduled for November 16, 2026.

The announcement was made during FITUR 2026 in the presence of Tourism Minister David Collado, MSC Cruises CEO Gianni Onorato, and Andrés Pichardo, president of Casa de Campo Resort & Villas and representative of Central Romana Corporation. Pichardo highlighted that the agreement ensures weekly cruise calls throughout the year, providing operational stability, long-term planning, and sustained economic benefits for La Romana and the country. He emphasized that becoming a year-round homeport places La Romana among a select group of ports worldwide.

MSC Cruises noted that the initiative extends the traditional cruise season and is expected to generate a positive economic impact while attracting an additional 120,000 international visitors annually to La Romana. The alliance also includes Catalina Island as part of the itinerary, managed under sustainability and environmental conservation standards, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s position as a reliable and competitive leader in Caribbean cruise tourism.