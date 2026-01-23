ADOPETUR and OPETUR sign tourism cooperation agreement at FITUR 2026

Madrid.- The Dominican Association of Parks and Tourist Excursions (ADOPETUR) and the Association of Incoming Tour Operators of the Dominican Republic (OPETUR) signed a Tourism Cooperation Agreement during the International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2026), aimed at strengthening destination promotion, improving service quality standards, and consolidating joint efforts to support the development of Dominican tourism.

The agreement provides for the exchange of strategic information, experiences, and best practices, as well as the implementation of training programs, joint promotional initiatives, and professional development projects, with a focus on the country’s priority source markets. This alliance brings together two key players in the tourism value chain—theme park and excursion operators, and inbound tour operators—enhancing coordination in the management and promotion of the visitor experience.

Both organizations highlighted FITUR as the ideal setting to formalize the agreement, given its importance as a global platform for tourism promotion and strategic partnerships. ADOPETUR President Carlos Medrano and OPETUR President María Grazia Battaglia reaffirmed their commitment to responsible and innovative tourism, emphasizing inter-institutional cooperation as a key driver of competitiveness, sustainability, and the international positioning of the Dominican Republic as a high-quality destination.