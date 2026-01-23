David Collado inaugurates La Casita Dominicana at FITUR 2026

Madrid. Spain.- Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated La Casita Dominicana at FITUR 2026, an innovative promotional space created by the Ministry of Tourism to showcase the cultural, gastronomic, and human identity of the Dominican Republic at the world’s most important tourism fair, being held at IFEMA Madrid through Sunday.

La Casita Dominicana presents an immersive recreation of the Dominican countryside as a destination marketing strategy, moving beyond the traditional exhibition stand to offer visitors an authentic, emotional experience. Through Dominican music, traditional flavors, and national cultural symbols, the initiative seeks to strengthen the country’s brand and connect with international tourism markets.

During the opening ceremony, Minister Collado described the project as a creative and human-centered proposal designed to maximize FITUR’s global reach and present the Dominican Republic as an authentic, welcoming, and culturally rich destination. The space features emblematic elements of rural Dominican life, including banana plants, cane umbrellas, rocking chairs, and blue tones inspired by the country’s beaches.

The structure, named in honor of tourism pioneer Frank Rainieri, founder of the Punta Cana Group, is decorated with wood finishes and large windows that evoke a traditional Dominican patio. Visitors can enjoy Creole cuisine, Dominican rum and cigars, as well as an exhibition highlighting the origins and development of tourism in Punta Cana.

FITUR remains a strategic platform for the international promotion of Dominican tourism. In recent editions, hundreds of thousands of European visitors have attended the fair at IFEMA Madrid, reinforcing its role as a key space for strengthening the Dominican Republic’s visibility, tourism investment opportunities, and positioning in global markets.