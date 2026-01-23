Dominican Republic secures agreements worth over RD$885 billion at FITUR

Madrid.- The Dominican Republic closed its participation at FITUR 2026 reaffirming its leadership in international tourism, with business negotiations exceeding US$13.37 billion (approximately RD$885.68 billion), according to Tourism Minister David Collado. He described the results as an extraordinary success, highlighting the strong public–private collaboration that continues to position the country as one of the most attractive tourism investment destinations in the Caribbean.

The negotiations were the result of more than 150 meetings led by commercial banks, involving 60 co-exhibiting companies and around 1,500 private business meetings overall. Banco Popular secured agreements totaling US$6.2 billion, Banco de Reservas US$4.2 billion, and Banco BHD US$2.97 billion. These operations will support the development of nearly 10,000 new hotel rooms over the next three years, increasing capacity to receive more than 500,000 additional tourists annually, along with new agreements to strengthen air connectivity with Europe.

FITUR 2026 also served as a platform for strategic promotion and investment. Events such as the “Meet in Paradise” roadshow and the Tourism Investment Forum in Madrid brought together travel agents, airlines, investors, and financial institutions, showcasing opportunities in destinations like Punta Bergantín, Miches, and Pedernales. Projects presented represent more than 30,000 hotel and non-hotel rooms, with the potential to attract over one million additional tourists once completed.

Additional milestones included the consolidation of La Romana as a permanent cruise homeport through an agreement with MSC Cruises, the strengthening of sports tourism and air connectivity, and major hotel announcements in Miches and Punta Cana. The Dominican Republic’s stand also stood out for its cultural and gastronomic program, reinforcing the country’s identity and confirming FITUR 2026 as a key milestone in its sustained tourism growth strategy.