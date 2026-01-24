JetBlue launches ‘Dominican Republic Pride that Uplifts’ campaign

JetBlue has launched a public design selection process for its first livery dedicated exclusively to the Dominican Republic, under the “RD Pride that Uplifts” campaign. The initiative features proposals from three Dominican artists, and users can cast their votes on the project’s official website until February 11th.

The winning design will be applied to one of the airline’s Airbus A320s and will be formally unveiled this spring. The artists invited to participate in the competition are Willy Gómez, the collective Los Plebeyos, and Lena Tokens, who incorporated elements of Dominican folklore, music, and nature into their graphic proposals.

“As the largest airline serving the Dominican Republic, we are proud to unveil JetBlue’s first-ever livery dedicated to the country, which will showcase the work of a local artist and will be chosen by the community,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue.

“This initiative pays tribute to the country’s vibrant culture and creative talent, while also reflecting the strong bond we have built there over more than 20 years,” he added.

Adriano Espaillat, a Dominican-American congressman, explained that “this aircraft design competition is a wonderful opportunity for the Dominican public to celebrate our artistic heritage.”

“I encourage all Dominicans, here in the United States and in the Dominican Republic, to participate in this new campaign and help choose the design that truly reflects our pride, identity, and unity,” he confirmed.

It is worth noting that the airline has maintained a presence in the Caribbean country for 22 years, with Santiago de los Caballeros being its first international destination. Currently, it operates from Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, and Santiago, with an average of 30 daily departures to the United States.

Recently, the company strengthened its network in the region with the resumption of flights between Fort Lauderdale and Santiago, as well as the inauguration of the route between Tampa and Punta Cana.

Last year, JetBlue launched a similar contest under the slogan “Vamo’Arriba”, which had to be suspended because that phrase was registered by the Dominican airline Arajet, according to Aviacion Online.