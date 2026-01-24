Punta Bergantín will transform Puerto Plata with more than 4,500 rooms

The Punta Bergantín tourism project in Puerto Plata will generate a payroll of around 600 million pesos across the three hotels, employing a workforce of 2,000 people out of a total of 35,000 inhabitants in the area, with a view to developing over 10 to 15 years.

Among the leading hotel chains opening projects are Hyatt, Westin, Marriott, and Meliá, with estimates suggesting a total of nine hotels in the complex, aiming to exceed 4,500 rooms and create a major tourist destination that coexists with nature.

The data was provided by the general manager of the Punta Bergantín tourism project, Andrés Marranzini, to Panorama during the 2026 edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur).

The executive also stated that no project of such magnitude would outweigh the benefits for the community.

“We need 6,500 employees in the first stage, and if we can get at least half of them from Montellano, it will be a transformative element. That kind of payroll didn’t exist in that area,” he announced.

Construction of the first hotels is expected to begin in 2026, with a view to operating in the 2027-2028 high season.

In summary, Punta Bergantín will be a large, complex development with multiple high-end hotels, focused on sustainability and integration with Puerto Plata’s natural environment.

With the invitation extended to 30 investment funds for the Punta Bergantin project at Fitur 2026, the tourism expert clarified that it is not just about the economic factor, but also about transformation and community impact.

In its first stage, three hotels, the first 240 plots of land, the golf course, the beach club, and the clubhouse will be opened, to be operational by mid-2028, “some elements may be ready sooner, but it should not be later than the summer of ’28.”

Marranzini explained that the plots will be handed over to the owners, with 24 months to begin construction, all under a development code: “Nobody can invent what they are going to do.”

He said the aim is to highlight Victorian architecture and develop a harmonious style within the property, encompassing nine million square kilometers and six million square kilometers of beach.

“We have about 11 architects working on the tourism and real estate project with beach apartments, and there will be completed homes in a process that doesn’t erode prices because otherwise investors won’t be interested, and it allows us to improve the return,” he pointed out.