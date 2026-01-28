Arajet inaugurates new offices and reports record passenger growth in 2025

Santo Domingo.- Arajet, the Dominican airline, officially inaugurated its new corporate offices this Wednesday during an event attended by authorities, strategic partners, and members of the media. The airline also presented its performance results for 2025 and outlined its growth strategy for 2026, reaffirming its role in strengthening national air connectivity and tourism.

Arajet’s founder and CEO, Víctor Pacheco Méndez, reported a record year in 2025, with 1,480,278 passengers transported, representing a 37% increase over the previous year. More than 1.2 million of these passengers traveled to or from the Dominican Republic, underscoring the airline’s direct contribution to tourism. The busiest routes included Medellín, Bogotá, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Lima, Miami, São Paulo, Newark, Cancún, and San Juan, while the main source markets were Colombia, Mexico, the United States, Argentina, and Peru. Between July and December, Arajet ranked as the third-largest airline in passenger traffic to and from the country.

Looking ahead, Pacheco Méndez announced the launch of cargo operations, a loyalty program, and a co-branded credit card, along with new routes in South America and the United States. He also highlighted milestones such as Arajet’s entry into the U.S. market and its admission to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), making it the first Dominican airline in 30 years to join the organization. With a current fleet of 13 aircraft and plans to expand to 17 by the end of 2026, Arajet projects transporting nearly two million passengers, consolidating its position as the country’s fastest-growing airline and supporting the Dominican Republic’s emergence as a regional air hub.