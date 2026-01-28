Environment Ministry and Costasur sign agreement for sustainable tourism on Catalina Island

Santo Domingo.- Costasur Dominicana, S. A. and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources signed a cooperation agreement to regulate and promote sustainable tourism operations at the Catalina Island Natural Monument. The agreement is grounded in Environmental Thematic Authorization No. VAPB-14647 and complies with Law 64-00, aiming to ensure environmental protection while fostering responsible ecotourism in the protected area.

The agreement was signed by Environment Minister Paíno Henríquez and Costasur Dominicana Vice President Leonardo P. Alberto Matos García. It authorizes the company to provide ecotourism services such as hiking, nature photography, flora and fauna observation, diving, and non-motorized water sports, as well as logistical support for visitor transportation on authorized vessels, in accordance with current and future regulations.

Minister Henríquez emphasized that the initiative reinforces the government’s commitment to conserving the Catalina Island Natural Monument while promoting a responsible tourism model that safeguards ecosystems and environmental services. The agreement reflects a broader strategy to balance environmental conservation with sustainable productive activities, strengthen public-private partnerships, and support the responsible management of protected areas for the benefit of the country.