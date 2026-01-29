Colombian firm to conduct evaluation of Puerto Plata Cable Car

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced that a Colombian company, supported by international experts, will carry out the evaluation and propose technical solutions for the Puerto Plata Cable Car, one of the province’s main tourist attractions. The initiative aims to accelerate a definitive and sustainable solution for the infrastructure.

Collado explained that the decision was reached during a meeting with the cable car’s management, agreeing to move forward with concrete actions. International specialists will visit the country to conduct a technical assessment and present formal recommendations at no cost to the Dominican Republic, ensuring transparency and responsibility throughout the process.

The minister emphasized that the Puerto Plata Cable Car will remain public infrastructure, reaffirming the government’s commitment to tourism development and the economic revitalization of Puerto Plata.