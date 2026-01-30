Dominican Republic to receive over 100 cruise ships in February 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is expected to receive more than 100 cruise ships in February 2026, arriving at ports and anchorages across the country, according to the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom). The agency highlighted that the strong cruise schedule reinforces the country’s position as one of the most competitive and well-established cruise destinations in the Caribbean.

According to Apordom’s calendar, Puerto Plata will lead cruise arrivals by a wide margin, followed by La Romana, Samaná, and Cabo Rojo, underscoring the northern region’s role as the main gateway for maritime tourism. The February schedule includes vessels from major international cruise lines such as MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Costa, and Virgin Voyages, bringing tens of thousands of visitors who will boost local commerce, excursions, and tourism services.

Apordom executive director Jean Luis Rodríguez emphasized the economic and social impact of cruise tourism, noting that the busiest period will run from February 3 to 24, with up to five or six ships docking on the same day. He added that February falls within the Caribbean’s peak cruise season, from November to April, and said the strong turnout confirms the Dominican Republic’s growing role as a regional cruise hub backed by modern ports, security, connectivity, and a diverse tourism offering.