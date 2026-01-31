Dominican Republic among winners at 11th Pasaporte Abierto Awards; Brazil dominates and prepares for 12th edition later this year

Panama City.- On January 30, the 11th Pasaporte Abierto International Awards celebrated the best of global tourism journalism in Panama City. Organized by the World Travel Journalists Organization (WTJO), the gala highlighted works that combine critical thinking with social sensitivity. This edition served as a transitional moment for the organization, as it was the last time ties will be permitted, moving toward a more competitive single-winner format in future ceremonies.

While Brazil was the night’s most frequent winner and was announced as the host for the 12th edition taking place later this year in November, the Dominican Republic maintained a significant presence, walking away with a top category win and a robust list of finalists.

Dominican victory in research

The Dominican Republic’s victory came in the Journalistic Investigation category. The jury awarded the prize to Massiel de Jesús Acosta for her work, “Artesanos dominicanos: manos creativas que impulsan el turismo cultural y sostenible.” Her investigation was lauded for portraying local craftsmanship as a vital engine for sustainable development and cultural tourism.

This win was supported by a strong showing of Dominican professionals who reached the final stages of the competition as nominees. These finalists included:

Anita González Sigler (Dominican Today): Nominated for her groundbreaking piece reframing mental health as a strategic pillar for the nation’s tourism competitiveness.

Nominated for her groundbreaking piece reframing mental health as a strategic pillar for the nation’s tourism competitiveness. Individual Excellence: The country was represented across various categories by finalists Augusto Valdivia, Elena Crespo, Juan de Dios Valentín, and Adrian Rafael Morales .

The country was represented across various categories by finalists and . Media and Photography: Eldinero.com.do was a finalist for Specialized Tourism Media , while José Mercado Hernández competed in Photography with Purpose .

Eldinero.com.do was a finalist for , while competed in . Leadership and Career: Giordano De Peña Crespo was nominated for Committed Tourism Entrepreneurs, and Daniel Mercado Burgos represented the nation in the Lifetime Achievement category.

Full list of winners by category

Social Relevance (Tie)

“Hernán & Eugenia – Más que solo estelas en el agua.” Irina Grassmann. Germany.

“El chontacuro: el manjar exótico de la palma de la chonta.” Jacqueline Granda. Ecuador.

Recognition of Others

“Casas de quincha: sueños tejidos en barro que sobreviven a la modernidad.” Mara Rivera. Panama.

Originality (Tie)

“Sicília de carro em 5 dias: um roteiro gastronômico pelo melhor da ilha italiana.” Rapha Aretakis. Brazil.

“Pedasí, un destino para reencontrarse con la calma.” María Victoria Echeverría. Panama.

Journalistic Investigation

“Artesanos dominicanos: manos creativas que impulsan el turismo cultural y sostenible.” Massiel de Jesús Acosta. Dominican Republic.

Specialized Tourism Media

Modoviajeok.com.ar. Argentina.

Purposeful Photography

“Tríptico de Día de Muertos.” Aleks G. Camacho. Mexico.

Video with Social Impact

“En la Esperanza, Intibucá: Disfrutando del Festival del Choro y del Vino.” Manuel Enrique Menjívar Flores. Honduras.

Event of the Year

“Fiesta Nacional e Internacional del Poncho.” Argentina.

Original Social Media Content (Tie)

“Te Invito a conocer San Cristóbal, Táchira, Venezuela conocida también como la ciudad Cordial.” Yovanny Valero. Venezuela.

“Quédate en Cúcuta…” Audrey Dayana Salcedo Sánchez and Edwin Camargo Guerrero. Colombia.

Best Tourism Proposal

“Curta Caxias.” Brazil.

Emerging Destinations

Nariño. Colombia.

Committed Tourism Entrepreneurs

Copa Airlines. Panama.

Teamwork

Secretaría Municipal de Turismo y Desenvolvimiento Económico de Caxias do Sul. Brazil.

Collaborating Agency

Promtur. Panama.

Lifetime Achievement

Carmola Cândido. Brazil.

Grand Prix Pasaporte Abierto

Transsandona. Nariño. Colombia.

Brazil: host of the 12th edition

The OMPT confirmed that the celebration of travel journalism continues twice this year. Following the Panama event, the 12th Pasaporte Abierto International Awards will be held in Campos do Jordão, Brazil, from November 23 to 30, 2026. Representative Carmola Cândido highlighted the destination’s commitment to responsible tourism and regional identity.