Cruises are booming in the Dominican Republic: more than 100 ships in February

The Dominican Republic is preparing for a high-impact February 2026 for the cruise industry, with the arrival of more than 100 international vessels at various ports and anchorages across the country, consolidating its position as one of the most solid and competitive destinations in the Caribbean.

According to the Dominican Port Authority ( Apordom ) calendar, Puerto Plata leads by a wide margin in cruise ship arrivals, concentrating the most significant number of arrivals during the month, followed by La Romana, Samaná, and Cabo Rojo, reaffirming the strategic role of the northern zone as the main gateway for maritime tourism to the country.

In February, ships from the world’s leading cruise lines, including MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Costa, and Virgin Voyages, will arrive, bringing tens of thousands of visitors who will directly impact the local economy, commerce, excursions, and tourist services.

Apordom’s CEO, Jean Luis Rodríguez, highlighted the economic and social impact of the ships that choose the Dominican Republic as a cruise destination.

“The Dominican Republic has demonstrated that it has modern ports, security, connectivity, and a diverse tourism offering. The sustained growth in cruise ship arrivals confirms the confidence of major shipping companies and the country’s positioning as a regional leader,” Rodríguez stated.

The busiest days will be between February 3rd and 24th, when up to five or six cruise ships may arrive on the same day.

During these days, Puerto Plata will concentrate the most significant number of vessels, with parallel arrivals at Amber Cove and Taíno Bay, while other cruise ships will dock simultaneously in La Romana, Samaná, and Cabo Rojo, causing a high flow of visitors in different parts of the country and a significant impact on local tourism activity.

February is part of the peak cruise season in the Caribbean, which traditionally runs from November to April, coinciding with winter in North America and Europe.

The February 2026 schedule confirms that the Dominican Republic remains a preferred destination for shipping companies and cruise passengers, in its goal of becoming a cruise hub in the region.