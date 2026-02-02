La Romana–Bayahíbe Hotel Association calls for regulation of short-term rentals

The La Romana–Bayahíbe Hotel Association (AHRB) emphasized the need for a clear and updated regulatory framework for short-term rentals, including those operated through digital platforms.

AHRB president Andrés Fernández stated that real estate development and the diversification of lodging options are legitimate and part of the destination’s growth, as long as they operate within the law. He stressed that the goal should not be to prohibit these activities, but to regulate them under common standards that protect visitors, residents, and the destination’s reputation.

The association noted that all units used for tourist accommodation should be formally registered and meet basic requirements related to safety, coexistence, traceability, and legal obligations, under a proportional and reasonable system. Fernández added that clear rules benefit the hotel sector, property owners, and the destination as a whole.

The AHRB’s position aligns with that of Asonahores, which has also called for the regulation of short-term rental properties, particularly those marketed through platforms such as Airbnb, to ensure orderly and sustainable tourism development.