Dominican Republic brings Meet in Paradise roadshow to Mexico City

Mexico City.- Tourism Minister David Collado brought the Dominican Republic’s 2026 roadshow, Meet in Paradise, to Mexico City, hosting the event at the Banamex Center with the participation of more than 1,600 tourism industry stakeholders. The gathering brought together travel agents, tour operators, media representatives, opinion leaders, and brand ambassadors from major Mexican cities, positioning the event as a key platform to showcase the country’s diverse tourism offerings, including luxury travel, weddings, MICE, experiential tourism, culture, gastronomy, and world-class hotel infrastructure.

During the event, Collado highlighted the strategic importance of the Mexican market for Dominican tourism growth, noting that 163,579 Mexican tourists visited the country last year, representing a 39.3% increase compared to 2024. With these figures, Mexico became the Dominican Republic’s eighth-largest source market, surpassing countries such as Chile, Brazil, and France. The minister emphasized that Meet in Paradise goes beyond destination promotion, aiming to present the Dominican Republic as a complete experience that resonates with Mexican travelers.

The event combined professional training, thematic panels, and immersive cultural experiences, including tastings, dance sessions, and interactive workshops, allowing attendees to connect directly with the Dominican brand. This edition also strengthened ties with the academic sector, with participation from students and representatives of leading Mexican universities, fostering collaboration between industry and future professionals. Supported by expanding air connectivity—over 1,400 direct flights between both countries in 2025—the initiative reaffirmed the Dominican Republic’s commitment to the Mexican market and to sustainable tourism growth through education, connectivity, and strategic partnerships.