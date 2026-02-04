Dominican Republic tourism grows 8% in January despite U.S. snowstorms

San Pedro de Macorís.– Tourism Minister David Collado said the Dominican Republic continues to show strong and sustained growth in tourist arrivals, despite recent snowstorms and widespread flight cancellations in the United States, the country’s main source market. According to the minister, visitor arrivals increased by 8% in January compared to the same period in 2025, reaffirming the resilience of the Dominican tourism sector.

Collado made the announcement during the launch of intervention works at El Faro Beach in San Pedro de Macorís, noting that the positive results come amid a challenging global environment marked by extreme weather events and geopolitical tensions. He emphasized that these conditions highlight the Dominican Republic’s ability to remain one of the leading tourism destinations in the Caribbean.

Looking ahead, the minister stated that the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) will continue promoting strategic investments across the country to sustain tourism growth and diversify the destination’s offerings. He stressed that these initiatives are key to maintaining competitiveness and ensuring the sector’s stability, even in the face of adverse international scenarios.