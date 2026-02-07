Tourism sector, leader in foreign direct investment in the Dominican Republic with more than 26%

The Dominican Republic has solidified its position as one of the most attractive destinations for Foreign Direct Investment ( FDI ) in Latin America and the Caribbean. Over the past five years, the country has nearly doubled its FDI inflows, reaching a new all-time high in 2025—its fourth consecutive record—at US$5,032.3 million, an increase of almost 97% over that period, according to Central Bank statistics.

Therefore, Biviana Riveiro Disla, executive director of the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic ( ProDominicana ), said that performance goes beyond statistics.

“These are not just numbers; they are signs of confidence, a long-term vision, and the result of a national strategy that is committed to stability, competitiveness, and openness to the world,” he stated.

Among the sectors receiving investment, FDI in 2025 accounted for the largest share in tourism (26.3%), followed by energy (23.8%) and real estate (15.7%). These were followed by the trade and industry sector (10.5%), free trade zones (8.7%), and mining (6.7%). The financial sector (3.4%) and other sectors (4.9%) accounted for the remainder.

“Beyond capital flows, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) generates positive and tangible effects on the economy. Through its integration into global value chains, it boosts exports, promotes job creation, strengthens economic resilience, and facilitates the transfer of technology and knowledge, contributing to increased productivity and competitiveness of the country,” Riveiro noted.

This achievement is the result of a Government policy aimed at guaranteeing macroeconomic, social, legal, and political stability, creating a favorable environment for investment and investor confidence.

A strategic role in foreign investment

Within this framework, ProDominicana has played a strategic role in attracting investment by identifying opportunities in priority sectors and promoting the country in international markets. This includes over 350 activities carried out in more than 60 countries, collaboration with public and private institutions, and ongoing support for investors at every stage of their projects.

Among the main actions undertaken, ProDominicana has made available to investors an Investment Guide in 10 languages, strengthened the Single Window for Investment, which coordinates more than 41 procedures across 26 public institutions, and led the design of the Guidelines for the 2025–2036 Foreign Direct Investment Attraction and Expansion Plan, aimed at consolidating a long-term strategy for attracting and retaining investment.

“We continue to move forward with a clear vision: to consolidate the Dominican Republic as a safe, competitive, and reliable platform for investment, production, and export. Today, the Dominican Republic not only boasts record figures, but also demonstrates credibility, stability, and a national narrative that inspires confidence for investment,” Riveiro concluded.

It is worth noting that total exports reached US$15,930.6 million (14.4%), driven by increased exports of gold, cocoa beans, raw tobacco, medical instruments and apparatus, plastic articles, Portland cement, bananas, electrical circuit breakers, and coffee.