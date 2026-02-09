Abinader inaugurates Holiday Inn Hotel in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the Holiday Inn Puerto Plata – Cofresí Bay Area by IHG this Sunday, a US$26 million investment that reinforces private-sector confidence and supports the sustained development of Puerto Plata. The new hotel features 115 rooms, modern amenities, and international standards, strengthening the tourism offering on the north coast and generating more than 100 direct and indirect jobs.

During the ceremony, Abinader stressed that investing in Dominican tourism is a secure and profitable decision, highlighting the return of major international hotel brands to Puerto Plata as a key factor in reversing the destination’s past decline. He cited the Punta Bergantín project as a successful model of tourism-led development and outlined major infrastructure works, including the Amber Highway—which will cut travel time between Santiago and Puerto Plata to 30 minutes—the Navarrete bypass, and the restoration of Sosúa beach. The president also announced investments in social and sports infrastructure, the construction of a trauma-specialized hospital in Sosúa, and plans for a new amusement park to further diversify the region’s tourism appeal.

Tourism Minister David Collado praised the president’s leadership in driving the recovery of tourism in Puerto Plata, noting significant public and private investment and renewed investor confidence. Representatives of the private sector highlighted the hotel’s strategic location in Cofresí, its contribution to raising lodging standards, and its role in positioning Puerto Plata as a modern, competitive Caribbean destination. Operated by CHC Hotels and backed by the IHG brand, the Holiday Inn Puerto Plata forms part of the national tourism diversification strategy aimed at strengthening economic growth and long-term development in the province.