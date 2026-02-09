Meliá Hotels and Arajet partner to drive Dominican tourism in New York

Santo Domingo.- Meliá Hotels International and Dominican airline Arajet have reached an agreement to strengthen air connectivity and promote tourism between the Dominican Republic and New York City. The alliance aims to increase passenger traffic on the Santo Domingo–New York route, where the INNSiDE by Meliá NoMad hotel operates in the heart of Manhattan.

As part of the strategy, the companies will carry out promotional activations, including a special initiative in February linked to New York Fashion Week. During the event, media figures and personalities will travel on Arajet and stay at the INNSiDE by Meliá NoMad, highlighting the route and the hotel’s urban and cultural appeal. The partnership builds on similar experiences carried out in 2025 with media and influencers and will continue in 2026 with activities that blend Dominican and Spanish gastronomy and culture.

Executives from both companies emphasized that the collaboration seeks to attract modern, culturally connected travelers while reinforcing the Latin identity of the INNSiDE by Meliá brand. Arajet also highlighted that strategic alliances such as this are key to expanding its routes and destinations, positioning New York as a priority market for the airline’s growth.