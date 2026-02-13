Weather disruptions at Montreal airport affect flights to Punta Cana

Canada.- Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport experienced significant operational disruptions on February 13, with at least 70 flight delays and 22 cancellations affecting domestic and international routes to the United States, the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and several European destinations.

The disruptions impacted major carriers including Air Canada, its regional subsidiary Jazz Aviation, Delta Air Lines, and Philippine Airlines, according to flight-tracking data from FlightAware. Flights to major U.S. cities, Caribbean vacation hubs such as Punta Cana, Cancun, and Montego Bay, and European connections were among the most affected.

Airport authorities and airlines attributed the disruptions primarily to adverse winter weather, including snowfall, low temperatures, and strong winds, which slowed de-icing procedures and reduced departure capacity. Additional delays were compounded by knock-on effects from disrupted schedules at connecting airports in the United States and Europe, as well as the need to adjust aircraft rotations and flight crews during a peak winter travel period for Canadians heading to warmer destinations.

The situation has had a noticeable impact on tourism flows, particularly to the Caribbean and Cuba, where Canada represents one of the largest source markets during the winter season. Delays and cancellations have affected tour packages, cruise connections, and hotel arrivals, with potential ripple effects for airlines and tourism operators across the region.

Airlines advised passengers to check flight status before traveling to the airport, monitor official mobile apps for real-time updates, and allow additional time for airport procedures. While snow removal and operational adjustments continued throughout the day, authorities warned that a full return to normal operations would be gradual and dependent on evolving weather conditions.