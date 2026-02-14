Norwegian will debut its largest cruise ship with a stop in Puerto Plata

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the launch of its new flagship, the Norwegian Aura, which will become its largest and longest cruise ship to date.

With a capacity for 3,840 passengers and a length of almost 345 meters, the colossus will begin operations from Miami in June 2027 with itineraries through the Caribbean, the Miami-based shipping company reported.

Its website highlights that the Norwegian Aura will offer routes through the Eastern Caribbean between June and October 2027 with stops in Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands), Tortola (British Virgin Islands), and Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island in the Bahamas.

By the end of 2027, the vessel will expand its schedule to the Western Caribbean, visiting Roatán (Honduras), Costa Maya and Cozumel (Mexico), in addition to Harvest Caye, the company’s exclusive destination off the coast of Belize.

It was reported that the Norwegian Aura, with 169,000 gross tons, will be 10% larger than the Prima-class ships and will introduce new experiences focused on family comfort, outdoor spaces, and luxury areas for adults, according to EFE.

Among its main new features are Ocean Heights, an outdoor adventure park with water slides, a ropes course, a climbing wall, carnival games, and mini-golf; and The Haven by Norwegian, an exclusive suite area with personalized services, a private pool, and panoramic views.

“We are proud to introduce the newest and largest addition to our fleet,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“The Norwegian Aura represents the evolution of our brand and the celebration of bringing together families, friends, and travelers from all over the world,” he added.

Before its debut in Miami, the Norwegian Aura will make an inaugural voyage through the Mediterranean at the end of May 2027.

Later, it will set sail from the port of Miami on seven-day cruises through the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with stops at the region’s most iconic destinations.

The new ship, currently under construction in Italy, marks a milestone for Norwegian Cruise Line, one of the three leading companies in the sector along with Royal Caribbean and Carnival, and consolidates Miami as the cruise capital of the world.