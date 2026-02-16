Mar de Palabras Festival brings literature and tourism together in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The Mar de Palabras Literary Festival and the Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster have signed an agreement to boost the festival’s international profile and strengthen the Colonial City of Santo Domingo as a leading cultural destination in the Caribbean.

The festival will be held from June 19 to 21 and will feature more than 40 Dominican and international authors. Over three days, the Colonial City will host public talks, workshops, readings, and cultural encounters aimed at enriching the city’s cultural life while diversifying Santo Domingo’s tourism offerings.

According to a joint statement, the agreement recognizes the value of cultural initiatives such as Mar de Palabras in generating economic activity, attracting visitors, and uniting different sectors around a program that blends literature and critical thought.

The partnership was signed by Minerva del Risco, general director of Mar de Palabras; Silvanh Riedl, representing the Tourism Cluster; Rosana Rivera, director of Tourism of the Colonial City; Yulissa Álvarez Caro, executive director of the festival; and writer Soledad Álvarez, a member of the festival’s advisory council.

Mar de Palabras is the first literary festival in the Caribbean and is dedicated to promoting creativity and critical thinking. The event brings together local and international figures to discuss today’s social, economic, and environmental challenges, helping position Santo Domingo as a destination for high-value cultural tourism.