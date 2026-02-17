Dominican Republic and Visa announce strategic alliance to boost tourism

Miami.- The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic and Visa Inc. announced a strategic alliance aimed at boosting tourism promotion and further positioning the Dominican Republic as a leading Caribbean destination.

The agreement comes after the country welcomed more than 11.6 million visitors in 2025, reinforcing its status as the region’s top tourism market. The partnership focuses on enhancing the traveler experience, strengthening visitor loyalty, and building deeper, long-term connections between tourists and the destination.

As part of the alliance—making the Dominican Republic the first Caribbean country to sign this type of agreement with Visa—the two entities will develop joint promotional campaigns, segmented marketing initiatives, exclusive benefits, and destination-based experiences for international travelers. Visa’s global payment network, present in over 200 countries, will help expand the country’s visibility in key markets such as the United States, Canada, Europe, and Latin America.

Tourism Minister David Collado said the partnership represents a step toward a more modern, connected, and visitor-focused tourism model, placing the travel experience at the center of national promotion efforts. He emphasized that the goal is not only to attract new visitors, but also to ensure memorable, seamless, and secure experiences that encourage repeat travel.

Visa’s Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Caribbean and Central America, Jorge Lemus, highlighted that the collaboration supports innovation, digitalization, and sustainable tourism development, underscoring the importance of public-private partnerships for long-term economic growth.