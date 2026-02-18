Dominican Republic ranks second in Latin America for tourist arrivals in 2025

Tourism in the Dominican Republic continues to show strong and sustained growth. In 2025, the country ranked second in Latin America for international tourist arrivals, surpassed only by Mexico, according to the latest rankings from UN Tourism.

Data from the global tourism body confirms that Latin America experienced a solid recovery in 2025, with rising international arrivals and improved competitiveness compared to other world regions. This performance reinforces tourism’s role as one of the region’s main economic engines, driven by natural attractions, cultural diversity, gastronomy, and expanding tourism infrastructure.

For the Dominican Republic, tourism remains a central pillar of economic growth and foreign currency generation. The country recorded 11.6 million international visitors in 2025, securing its position as the second most visited destination in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to UN Tourism figures.

The top 10 destinations in the region by international tourist arrivals in 2025 were Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Panama, highlighting the region’s growing importance on the global tourism map.