David Collado shares Dominican Republic’s 2026 tourism outlook in New York

David Collado during the meeting with executives in New York

New York.- The Dominican Republic’s tourism strategy took center stage in New York City, where Tourism Minister David Collado held high-level meetings with executives from JP Morgan, Bank of America, Standard & Poor’s, and American Express, among other key players in the international financial system.

During the meetings, Collado presented projections for Dominican tourism in 2026, emphasizing the sector’s sustained growth, resilience, and central role in the national economy. He underscored that tourism remains the country’s leading productive sector and is increasingly part of strategic discussions in global decision-making hubs.

The minister highlighted that the Dominican Republic continues to position itself as a reliable destination for investment, backed by solid data, long-term planning, and a commitment to sustainable development that inspires confidence in international markets.

Collado was accompanied by Technical Vice Minister of Tourism Jaqueline Mora, who also detailed the social impact of the record tourism figures achieved in recent years, reinforcing the sector’s role as a key pillar of the country’s economic and social development.