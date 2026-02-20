Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) 2026 returns to Punta Cana

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Hotel and Tourism Association (Asonahores) officially announced the celebration of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) 2026, scheduled for April 24–26, 2026, at the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center in Punta Cana. The event is reaffirmed as the largest and most important tourism trade fair in the Dominican Republic and one of the leading tourism business platforms in the Caribbean.

According to Asonahores, DATE 2026 continues to strengthen its role as a high-impact tourism business event, generating direct benefits for the national economy by facilitating meetings, appointments, and future sales between Dominican tourism suppliers and international buyers.

The tourism fair also promotes diversification into specialized segments, including cultural, adventure, religious, sports, and MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), helping to open new source markets, attract investment, and increase tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, Aguie Lendor, executive vice president of Asonahores, emphasized DATE’s international reach, describing it as a platform that connects the Dominican Republic with global tourism markets and reinforces its position as a regional leader.

Lendor explained that DATE 2026 will introduce a renewed visual identity, integrating Dominican culture, landscapes, and gastronomy as symbols of national pride. The event will also feature innovative staging and technology, aligned with global tourism industry trends, while maintaining digital tools that allow participants to efficiently manage business appointments.

Participation opportunities will be expanded for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), strengthening inclusion across the tourism value chain and supporting more sustainable and inclusive growth. Dominican cultural expressions, including the participation of local artisans, will once again be showcased to international buyers and media.

With this new edition, DATE 2026 reinforces its position as a catalyst for tourism investment, a generator of high-level business opportunities, and a global showcase for Dominican tourism. DATE 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, Coco Bongo, and Meliá Hotels International.