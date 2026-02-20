Puerto Plata confirms participation in ANATO 2026 Tourism Fair

The Puerto Plata destination confirmed its participation in the ANATO International Tourism Fair, to be held February 25–27, 2026, at the Corferias fairgrounds in Bogotá, as part of its strategy to strengthen international positioning.

The delegation will be led by the Puerto Plata Destination Tourism Cluster, alongside Ashonorte, Asoresoca, the northern regional office of the Ministry of Tourism, the Municipal Government of Puerto Plata, and Copa Airlines.

Tourism companies participating include VH Hotels & Resorts, Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort, Ocean World Adventure Park, Iberostar Waves Costa Dorada, Viva Resorts by Wyndham, BlueBay Villas Doradas, Amhsa Marina Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hospitality Corp., and other tour operators and hospitality brands, reinforcing a broad and coordinated promotion of the destination in the Colombian market and the Southern Cone.

The official agenda includes destination presentations highlighting Puerto Plata’s tourism diversity, unique attractions, and air connectivity, with special focus on Copa Airlines’ routes that link South American markets with the Dominican Republic’s North Coast. The activities are designed to strengthen business ties, generate new opportunities, and consolidate strategic alliances.

Participation in ANATO 2026 forms part of Puerto Plata’s international promotion strategy to boost competitiveness, diversify source markets, and position the destination as one of the Caribbean’s most complete and attractive offerings.