Cap Cana makes a big bet on sports tourism with more than 20 events

Emma-Kate Lidbury Celebrates her win after just 6 days removed from a 2nd place finish in Raleigh.

Cap Cana, La Altagracia Province — With more than 20 sporting events scheduled for 2026, Cap Cana is increasingly committed to hosting sporting events to attract more visitors to its facilities and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Jorge Subero Medina, CEO of Cap Cana, believes there should be a national strategy to diversify tourism offerings and strengthen the economy through sports.

“From the beginning of our creation, the main concept of Cap Cana was to focus on sports and we are achieving it,” he stated.

He explained that tourists coming to the country should be offered a different experience, one that goes beyond sun and beaches, which has sparked greater interest in sports tourism.

Among the most outstanding tournaments held in the world-renowned destination city are fishing tournaments and the famous Ironman 70.3 triathlon, among others.

However, the main focus since last year has been on organizing the ATP Challenger 175, which was deemed a success in its first edition.

The intention is that ATP 175, one of five worldwide, could eventually become an ATP 250, thereby guaranteeing a greater presence of international players and visitors.

Subero Medina specified that around 18,000 spectators gathered last year at the resort complex to witness the matches of the first edition of the Dominican Republic Open Cap Cana Cup, which generated a direct impact of over two million dollars on the national economy.

One of the main challenges they have set in Cap Cana is to consolidate what has been achieved and to further improve the experience of athletes and their companions.

“The mission, according to Subero Medina, is to ‘prove that the initial success was not a fluke,'” he said, according to El Nacional.

He pointed out that this purpose is not only for those who visit the facilities to enjoy tennis, but also for all those who attend the other sporting activities that take place, whether to practice golf, fishing, or other recreational and sporting activities.