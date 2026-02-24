USA Today names Dominican Republic an adventure tourism hotspot

The publication notes that a growing number of visitors are looking for active and adrenaline-filled experiences, prompting the selection of destinations that combine natural beauty with adventure tourism. In the Dominican Republic, travelers can enjoy activities ranging from humpback whale watching to extreme water sports such as kitesurfing and windsurfing.

For whale watching, the outlet recommends visiting the Marine Mammal Sanctuary of Silver and Navidad Banks, located in waters near Samaná. The sanctuary is described as one of the few places in the world where humpback whales can be observed up close during their winter breeding and calving season. Excursions with Aquatic Adventures are highlighted as strictly regulated experiences that allow visitors to swim or snorkel near the whales.

For wind-powered sports, the article points to Cabarete, on the country’s north coast near Puerto Plata, as a global hotspot for kitesurfing and windsurfing. The destination attracts beginners and professionals alike, offering favorable wind conditions and training centers such as Cabarete Kite Point.

The full list of destinations recognized by USA Today 10best includes Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico, Dominica, Belize, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, reinforcing the region’s growing reputation as a hub for adventure tourism.